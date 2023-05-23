Live
Stop Complaining: This video would help you Count your blessing
- We are living in the world, where often here more complaints and only few tend to be thankful for what they have.
- We must be thankful To the almighty even if we are able to afford 3 meals a day, a shelter to live and have few pairs of clothes to adorn
- We must be grateful to God, if he has granted good health. Good health is great wealth.
Many times we are engrossed in our own world and our problems, we forget to look around. Only when you look around, we are able to witness that people are dealing with worse problems.
This video would definitely would make you feel grateful for whatever you have, because there are people out there, who are really struggling to make the basic ends meet. This is an video of blogger approaching a flute-seller at about 11 at night. He starts speaking to him, when he completely breaks down. He shares how he is struggling to make ends meet selling these flutes. He has mere Rs.60 left in his pocket and he been working tirelessly without food since morning.
Seeing the man’s plight, many people came forward to help him. People in the comments section started enquiring about a way to connect with him.