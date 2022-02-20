Study Found Lead Poisoning In US Bald Eagles
According to a study, eagles may suffer as a result of their scavenged meal. From 2010 to 2018, the researchers discovered high rates of lead poisoning in the two most popular varieties of eagles in the United States, bald eagles and golden eagles. Their findings indicate that eagles are consuming lead pieces from bullets left behind by hunters in animal corpses.
The researchers looked at the blood, bone, liver, and feathers of over 1,200 eagles from 38 different states in the United States. Chronic lead poisoning was found in 47 percent of bald eagles and 46 percent of golden eagles in the study. Chronic or repetitive lead exposure can cause lesions, weakness while flying, convulsions, and paralysis in birds.
Adult eagles had a higher risk of chronic lead poisoning than younger eagles, according to Slabe, since they were exposed to more lead during their lifespan. However, other eagles suffered from acute poisoning, indicating that they were exposed to high levels of lead for a short period of time. The researchers didn't keep track of whether the birds lived, although some eagles with acute lead poisoning die quickly, even before symptoms appear.