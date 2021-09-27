The Coonhound Holds Guinness World Record For Having Longest Ears

Lou's lovely attribute of having extremely long ears has earned her a place in the Guinness World Records. Through each ear reaching 34 cm, Lou broke the mark of record for the longest ears on a living dog (13.38 in).



Her accomplishment has secured her a place in the new Guinness World Records book for the year 2022. Lou is also a competitor who has earned American Kennel Club and Rally Obedience awards.

According to Guinness, Lou's new record joins a long list of previous awards she's achieved from the American Kennel Club and Rally Obedience.

Paige Olsen from USA had adopted her and had been looking after her. She explained that Lou is a black and tan coonhound, and most of them ought to feature ears that reach to the point of their nose at the very least but Lou's ears are extraordinary.

Lou's ears, as per Paige, who works as a veterinary technician, don't require any additional care despite their length. She cleans them once per month and applies a snood which is a dog's ear warmers in the winter to prevent Lou's ears from dangling in the snow.

However, Lou's breed, considering coonhounds aren't particularly prevalent in this area, she has the great opportunities to teach a lot of people about the breed.

Paige claims that when she visits vineyards with her pals, she is a great wine tasting accomplice. Lou's friends and family members are ecstatic about her title and appearance in the new book.

Paige express her happiness as she holds the world record and is proud of her extraordinary beauty.