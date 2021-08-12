Three Animals Including A Baby Elephant Found Dead In Tamil Nadu's Madumalai Tiger Reserve

On Tuesday, August 10, the day after the bodies of a sloth bear as well as a sub-adult female elephant were been discovered at Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, another juvenile elephant was discovered dead. A forest department monitoring crew discovered the body of a female young elephant with various injuries.



Meanwhile, the elephant's corpse would be disposed of as per the procedure. Bloodstains on the ground near the elephant's trunk and mouth were seen in photographs of the elephant's body.

On Monday, the government launched an investigation into the deaths of two animals, including a sloth bear and a sub-adult female elephant whose carcasses were discovered in separate locations. According to the investigation, the male sloth bear died as a result of being electrocuted in a wire fence. As per Deputy Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Buffer Zone, L C S Srikanth, during the investigation carried out for the sloth bear's postmortem, it was known thatthe bear became entangled between an energized wire fence and died of electrocution. In terms of the steps taken, he stated that an investigation was performed with Ramasamy (86), the landowner where the death occurred. However, Mahazar seized the energiser, steel writs, and other accessories. Although a case was filed, the guy was not arrested due to his advanced age and the fact that arrest is not obligatory.

While the sub-adult female elephant died of anthrax. Forensic evidence revealed that Anthrax was the cause of mortality in the case of the female elephant. Bacillus anthracis, a gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria, causes anthrax, a deadly infectious illness. Anthrax is a bacteria that may be found naturally in soil and affects both domestic and wild animals all over the world.