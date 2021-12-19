Top 10 Guinness World Records Of 2021

As Guinness World Records 2021 (GWR 2021) hits the shelves across the world, has reveal the latest record-breaking achievements to have earned themselves a place in the famous book. In 12 fact-packed chapters, here are the top 10 Guinness World Records as mentioned below:



Shortest Bus driver

Examine the year's most notable sporting achievements and honour today's best athletes.On February 5, 2018, Frank Faeek Hachem, 57, of Hampshire (UK), set a new record for the shortest bus driver when he measured in at 136.2 cm (4ft 5.6 inches).Frank has been a bus driver for three years and passed his bus driving test in 2017. He passed his regular driving test in 1989.

Fastest speed on a motorcycle while performing a headstand

On the 17th of August 2019, Marco George, 31, from Hampshire (UK), set a new world record for the fastest motorcycle speed while performing a headstand / handstand, reaching 122.59 km/h (76.17 mph). He's been working on breaking the record for more than three years.In 30 seconds, a rat can perform the most alternating paw stunts.

Most alternating paw tricks by a rat in 30 seconds

The GWR 2021 rats who hold the records for the most alternating paw tricks performed by a rat in 30 seconds (28) and the most rat jumps through a hoop in 30 seconds (8). Not only are they world record-breakers, but their owners, Luke Roberts and Jess Timmis (both from the United Kingdom), are also world record-breakers!The most extensive collection of Funko Pop! figurines

Largest collection of Funko Pop! figurines

Paul Scardino (USA) has amassed an incredible collection of Funko Pop! figurines, totaling 5,306 as of March 5, 2020. Since December 2018, Paul has held this record, yet his collection has expanded by about 1,000 items!Gum wrapper chain with the longest length

Longest gum wrapper chain

Gary Duschl of the United States holds the record for the world's longest gum wrapper chain, which stretches 32,555.68 metres (106,810 feet). Gum wrapper chains were popular in the 1960s. Girls and guys would build a chain that was the same length as their lover or girlfriend

Longest horns on a yak

The yak Jericho, owned by Hugh and Melodee Smith (USA), possesses the world's longest horns, measuring 346.4 cm (136.4 in). The cute beast from Welch, Minnesota (USA) is being acknowledged for having the largest horns on a yak in this year's Guinness World Records 2021 edition.