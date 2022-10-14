Top Trending Video Of The Week (8 October - 14 October)

Several trending videos gad emerged during the week and had entertained the netizens during the week. Similarity, a video of an elderly man dancing salsa surfaced and quickly became popular. The short clip, which the Women's Chamber of Commerce posted on Instagram, shows a man and a woman salsa dancing enthusiastically and proficiently. As this movie illustrates, age is just a number.

Online viewers are captivated by the video's dynamic movements, coordination, and moves. In the viral video, the audience can be seen cheering and even clapping for the elderly man. Later, the man even took the woman into his arms while the audience yelled furiously.

A trendy video of a black leopard stalking a deer in the bush has gone viral on social media. A rare black leopard is shown in the painting stalking a deer at night while being rendered blind by a powerful floodlight. The video was shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service employee, and it raised a number of questions. Even if the footage was very amazing, internet users decried the outside meddling. The popular video is currently trending on social media and has over 33k views.

A perfect capture. Both by the leopard & the videographer😞😞

But who gave the right to capture these rare moments of nature in full glare of spot light?

WA fwd. pic.twitter.com/ZITOBOpO92 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 8, 2022

In a viral video, a grandfather is seen being ecstatic to learn that his granddaughter had become a lawyer. Every parent wants to see their kids succeed in life, and this old dad was no different. Since Goodnews Movement shared the video on Twitter, almost 2,000 people have viewed it. The young girl hands her grandfather a small box in the viral video, and he starts to unpack it right away. He takes things out one at a time, not realising what his granddaughter is about to tell him. Her freshly produced business card was also placed inside the container. When he saw it, he was on the verge of tears. He shed a few tears because he was so happy for her.

GRANDPA'S REACTION TO FINDING OUT HIS GRANDDAUGHTER IS NOW A LAWYER.



Granddaughter puts her brand new buisness cards in a box and surprises her grandpa with the news. He keeps on repeating "how wonderful".



The rest of his reaction is everything...bust out the tissues.😭❤️👴🏼❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/fqAhZM0lyb — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) October 11, 2022

A trending video of an elephant eating puchkas in Tezpur, Assam, has quickly gained popularity on social media.



This street food, commonly referred to as pani puri or golgappa, is a favourite of millions of people all around the country. And it appears that an elephant has grown fond of the sour street cuisine at this point. The internet community finds the popular video of an elephant eating puchkas to be just too adorable. They exonerate the animal of any wrongdoing. After all, phuchkas are hard to resist.

Internet users are baffled as to how it is even possible after watching a viral trending video. In the video's opening frame, a fluffy pet dog is spotted in the rear seat of a vehicle. The footage is being captured by its human. Then the human asks a question about math to the cute little munchkin. The fact that the dog can be seen gazing intently at the owner has received a lot of attention in the comments.



