Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 10 Sept - 16 Sept )

Several trending videos emerged during the week and had entertained throughout. One of the trending video has gone viral showing a woman repeatedly hitting a security guard in a Noida neighbourhood. The society is known as Cleo County, and the matter is being handled by Noida's Phase 3 Police Station. According to sources, the woman who is accused of striking the security officer works as a professor, and the police have been notified of the incident. People had reacted because of the lady's rudeness and bad behaviour.

Another Video of #ThappadBaaz Women in #Noida, Security guard was slapped after a minor altercation, The slapping woman caught in #CCTV, Professor is a woman by Profession, #CleoCountySociety Case#VideoViral pic.twitter.com/SNgeW4GEeE — Anuj Tomar journalist (@THAKURANUJTOMAR) September 11, 2022

The Bhagwant Mann-led state administration came under scrutiny after a popular video of a young woman who was allegedly stoned went viral on social media. The Maqboolpura neighbourhood, which is a part of the Amritsar East seat and is represented by AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur, is where the video was allegedly shot, according to sources. There are a lot of drug users in the Maqboolpura area, which is well-known.

On the viral video, the young woman can be seen attempting to stand up while intoxicated. A local was seen on camera saying that the woman had injected herself with drugs.

Arvind Kejriwal (Super CM) & Bhagwant Mann (titular CM) had promised to make Punjab "nasha mukt" in 1 week. Due to drug overdose this girl is unable to stand on her feet properly in Maqboolpura,Punjab From Delhi to Punjab-Kejriwal & AAP allowed Nasha & Sharab to flourish pic.twitter.com/JOq3hU3uN0 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 12, 2022

A viral video that is now spreading online features a little child with his elementary school instructor. In the footage, the child can be seen loving and hugging the woman as he apologises to her. While some individuals thought the video was adorable, many online users didn't agree with the boy's actions. In the video, a little child is seen hugging his teacher and saying sorry for his error.

Lightning is reportedly seen striking a big structure in Mumbai's Borivali West in one of the viral videos. The popularity of the web video is rising. On September 7, Instagram user Vibhuti Bandekar captured and published the footage. It has now been widely disseminated. A residential building's roof in Borivali is struck by a strong lightning strike and thunder in the user's breathtaking video.

In a government school class, a contrasting scenario from Jharkhand's School was observed. A monkey was apparently spotted entering and attending classes alongside the students in the viral footage, according to reports. The monkey has been going to those lessons for the past week. Views of the popular video and pictures of the monkey wandering around offices and classrooms have increased on social media. The agency report claims that the monkey's participation in the seminars has garnered media attention.