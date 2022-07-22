Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 15 July - 22 July )

Several trending videos emerged during the week that had entertained the netizens. A tiny toddler brushes an Indian Army soldier's feet in a viral video. PC Mohan, a member of parliament from Bengaluru, claimed that the video was captured inside a metro station. He shared it on Twitter on Friday. In the tweet, he expressed his hope that all parents would do their best to instil a sense of patriotism in their offspring. The tweet read, "Every parent owes it to this beautiful country to raise patriotic young brains.

Raising patriotic young minds is a duty every parent owes to this great nation. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mhAjLbtOvG — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) July 15, 2022

A viral video of a goat being sold by its owner while acting human is currently trending. It's likely that you have shed a few tears online as a result. Instead of bleating, the goat in the video, which was posted on Twitter by @ram vegan, is weeping like a baby, and there is a flute playing in the distance.

Since it was posted on Friday, the popular video has earned over 100 likes and almost 24,000 views.

Goat brought to be sold hugs owner, cries like human 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/k5LwYRKDqW — Ramasubramanian V. Harikumar 💎 (@Ram_Vegan) July 15, 2022

Videos of ladies crossing railroad tracks as a train on another track is about to come are all over the internet. An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer named Awanish Sharan shared the popular video on Twitter along with some advise and sage remarks.

A man who released a shark into the water was bit by the beast in a social media trending video that has gone global. In the 11-second video clip posted to Reddit, a man, a woman, and two children are shown on a boat trying to rescue a juvenile shark after they had previously let it go into the water.

After a few prods, the fish awakens and starts to circle before biting the man's palm. He tries to get the shark to let go, but it is obstinately holding on. When the man eventually takes his hand away, the shark's mouth is bleeding.

