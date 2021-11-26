Top Trending Videos Of The Week (20 November - 26 November)

Several trending videos emerged during the week and had entertained the users in different ways. One of the trending video witnessed that people who participate in a variety of dancing challenges are becoming increasingly popular. One such trending video with the tune Lazy Lad is currently getting traction on Instagram. Individuals can be seen dancing their hearts out to a song from Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi's film Ghanchakkar. And now, as part of the trend, one fantastic dance routine has captivated the public's attention. The two girls can be seen shaking their legs and grooving to the music in the viral video. It was posted by Rona Manger on Instagram and shows her and a friend in a beautiful, hilly environment. The two appeared to be having a fantastic time while dancing.



https://www.thehansindia.com/offbeat/watch-the-trending-video-of-two-girls-dancing-in-the-vidya-balans-lazy-lad-song-716433

Another trending video of a woman sitting on the streets of Varanasi astounded internet surfers. Swati's impeccable English skills have gone popular on the internet. Her English-speaking abilities were documented on film and shared on Facebook, where it has received over 78,000 views. In a video shared by Sharda Avanish Tripathi, Swati is seen sitting in front of a shuttered shop in Varanasi's Assi Ghat neighbourhood. While Avanish asks her questions, Swati responds completely in English and narrates her life story.



https://www.thehansindia.com/offbeat/watch-the-trending-video-of-a-woman-surviving-on-the-street-who-speaks-flawless-english-716885

One of the shocking video that enlisted itself in the list is a view of The Blue House pub, a tavern, opens the trending video. Four people can be seen inside the pub, with one sitting on the far side of the bar area. A glass of beer may be seen next to him. The glass, which had been held at a safe distance from the man, topples over the counter after a few moments. If you watch the video closely, you'll notice that no one was close enough to inadvertently break the window. The viral video prompted a wide range of reactions, with many viewers scratching their heads in awe. Many others were astounded by the clip and agreed that there was no way to explain why the glass had broken. Several individuals commented in the comments section, requesting an investigation into the occurrence.



https://www.thehansindia.com/offbeat/watch-the-trending-video-of-glass-pushed-from-the-table-by-ghost-in-the-bar-716907