Top Trending Videos Of The Week

The internet was horrified by a trending video of a scarecrow that spread on the internet. According to the users, the video appears to be a scene from a horror film. The video includes a terrifying and terrifying sequence in which a scarecrow clothed in a blouse and skirt with a red scarf emerges in the video. As it leaped up and down while holding a pogo stick, the scarecrow appeared to have a spring coil attached to it.

Watch The Trending Video Of Scarecrow Horrifying The Netizens

The internet's attention was drawn to a viral video of a grandmother beaming with joy. A Barbie doll was handed to an elderly Brazilian grandmother as a happy surprise gift from her granddaughter, something she had longed for her entire life. GoodNewsCorrespondent posted a little video to Twitter of her reaction after receiving her present, and it went viral immediately.

Granddaughter Fulfill The Wish Of Her Grandmother By Giving Her A Surprise She Wished In Her Entire Life

On Monday, a video showcasing a small little kid went viral, causing social media users to cry. In this video, a small boy takes his first steps after a heart procedure and approaches his mother. The nurse was also present, and she helped the boy walk before hugging his mother. It has already received over 3,000 views. The post's caption noted that seeing a tiny boy take his first steps after heart surgery is enough to make anyone smile.

Watch The Trending Video Of A Young Boy Taking His First Step After His Heart Surgery

A video grabbed the eyes of the viewers. The video featured a 7-year-old boy who fell into a lake by mistake in the Guizhou province of southern China, but an 81-year-old man, Kong Xiangxing, rushed in right immediately to save the youngster, and the boy was safely brought back to shore with the help of numerous passers-by.



An 81-Year-Old Man In China Became A Rescuer As He Rushes Into A Lake To Save A Child