Watch The Trending Video Of A Young Boy Taking His First Step After His Heart Surgery

On Monday, a video went viral that has left social media fans in tears, featuring a small little boy. After his heart operation, a young boy took his first steps and approached his mother in this video. The nurse was also present and assisted the boy in walking, after which he embraced his mother.



The short video was shared on Twitter by an account called @hopkinsBRFC21, and it has already received over 3,000 views. The caption of the post stated how that the little boy taking his first steps after heart surgery is enough to put a smile on anyone's face.

This little one taking their first steps following heart surgery, is enough to bring a smile to anyone's face ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PV14jQ7kHy — ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) July 12, 2021

The short video received a lot of likes and retweets within a short span of time, and fans on social media left heart emojis in the comments section. Several others complimented and started giving opinions about the young kid on his bravery that how he overcome his hard times.

Several comments that praised the child's willpower are here:

if snowcat had its way, all the world's military budgets would be spent on medical research instead. — snow leopard (@southpawsnowcat) July 12, 2021