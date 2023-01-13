Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 7 January - 13 January

Several trending videos come up on the internet within the week which reduces our stress and entertain us throughout the week. So here is the first video of the week of a young girl imitates her aunt's ballet performance. Despite plainly not following the instructions perfectly, you can still see her attempt. Reggie Ann, the little child's mother, uploaded the video online. The impressive figure of 5 million viewers for the well-liked video.

In the video, her aunt Laura can be seen doing the cartwheel before directing her niece to continue. Once the step is complete, Little Lennie makes an effort to imitate it and even gives herself a clap. She then imitates her aunt while she creates a circle.

A popular video showed a billboard ad campaign that had recently been unveiled by the food delivery apps Blinkit and Zomato. The use of it has skyrocketed on all social media channels. Many other large corporations have now joined in on this, like Netflix, LIC, and others. But despite everything, the main topic of talk remains the skih dude.

A homeless woman in San Francisco is viciously doused with water by a gentleman in a viral video that is going viral on social media as the area's temperature drops to 9 degrees Celsius. The man is Collier Gwin, owner of an art gallery.

He admitted his error but made no effort to apologise. Users of social media criticised his actions and asked that "cruel" Mr. Gwin receive punishment for directly spraying water with a water hose on the woman's face.

In a popular video, you can observe a young toddler having fun while sitting with some newborn monkeys. The footage of a troop of monkeys encircling a little child has been viewed online. In November of last year, a copy of the now-famous film was shared to Instagram. In this video, a little child is seen sitting on the floor of a temple as many monkeys surround him.

During the end of the week, a 59-year-old Sikh man from Punjab who has been driving a bus in West Bromwich, England, for more than ten years became well-known through his video. He expressed his love and excitement for his job as a bus driver via song. In the video, Singh can be seen getting dressed for work and working with his teammates to drive buses. The song's lyrics celebrate the diversity among his coworkers. The Punjabi-language music video, which was made in a week, has received a lot of attention online and among his community in Punjab.