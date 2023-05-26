Top Viral Videos Of The Week (20 May - 26 May)

Several viral videos emerge during tje week that had entertained the netizens throughout the week. One of the viral video witnessed a woman who was seen visiting Disneyland with her boyfriend, friends, and family in a viral video. She had a plan in her head. Everything was planned so that she could ask her soul mate to marry her on that particular day. They did travel there along with their friends and family, and she later got down on one knee to ask the anxiously awaited question. But the twist made the video more special. When the woman sit on her knees, few momenta later it is seen that the man too has came there to propose him. This coencidence make them more soulmates and the video become more popular

Another viral video shows a bride who had to pay a fine to Up Police. The bride in this video was fined by the police when they caught her riding on the top of a car's bonnet while driving in Uttar Pradesh.



According to reports, the woman performed the act on her wedding day to create an Instagram reel, but the outcomes weren't very good for her. The bride was fined $15,000 for her actions, according to a quotation from the film.

During the The Royal Challenge Bangalore vs. Gujarat Titans game, an unusual viral video was created. The viral video that recently went viral shows a woman getting down on one knee and proposing to a man inside the bustling cricket stadium. On social media, the charming video is currently trending.

"Swinging for Love at the IPL! 💕🏏 ppl prove that cricket isn't the only thing they're passionate about, as they seize the perfect moment amidst the excitement of the match .Emotions run high as love conquers the stadium, unexpected moment. #LoveStands #RCBvsGT #IPL2023 @DunzoIt pic.twitter.com/DcHDB8lzjp — Mouli (@Mouli_twetz) May 22, 2023

Content producer Prashant Kumar and a Korean man named Charlie can be seen speaking in Hindi in a recent viral video. After being absent for three years, Charlie is taking a tour of Patna and is shocked to see the improvements. When he arrives at Patna's Gandhi Setu Bridge, he immediately notices the difference from what it formerly was. He claims that he sometimes thinks he is in New York.

This adage is being validated by a group of senior adults in a popular video. In the widely shared video, an elderly man and woman are seen dancing smoothly to an ancient song.



The song is performed by a group of women in the video. While an elderly woman was observed singing and fiddling with the headgear. With the elderly woman was another elderly male. They were being followed by another woman in the meantime. But several people were seen sitting next to them and singing along to the song.



