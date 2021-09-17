Twin Sisters From German Holds Guinness World Record For Shortest Female Twins

Guinness World record for the smallest twins. On January 25, 2021, the twin sisters were measured and found to be 128 cm (4 ft 2 in) tall on average. Katharina and Elisabeth Lindinger, both 27 years old and from Germany, have broken thefor the smallest twins. On January 25, 2021, the twin sisters were measured and found to be 128 cm (4 ft 2 in) tall on average.



Katharina and Elisabeth registered for the record in order to bring a pleasure to as many people's faces and hope to as many hearts as possible. Their family members become happy and it encourages them. In addition, they hope that their record title will encourage inclusivity. They also believe that by releasing this record, they will be able to stimulate more open discussions about their height.

Elisabeth (left) and Katharina (right)





Throughout their childhood, Katharina and Elisabeth have always gotten along and can even communicate with each other's thoughts without saying anything. Despite their near proximity, the twins' personalities are significantly different.

Katharina is a calm, cautious temperament who assesses the situation first, whereas Elisabeth would unlock the gates and immediately begin speaking with strangers.

Swimming and cycling are among Elisabeth's favourite pastimes, as well as visiting elderly folks and listening to their experiences. Katharina enjoys cycling as much as the rest of the family. Katharina also enjoys painting and doing handicrafts particularly with wood, such as making tiny furniture pieces such as bedside cabinets and tables.

They enjoy meeting up with friends after work, and in the summer, they enjoy sitting in their garden.

Meanwhile, their record title has been officially validated, Katharina and Elisabeth want to inform their friends and throw a little celebration to commemorate the event.