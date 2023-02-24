Twins From Japan Hold Guinness World Record For Having Greatest Hight Difference

The Japanese twins stand at different heights, which adds to their uniqueness and has set a new world record. Sisters Yoshie and Michie Kikuchi, who reside in Okayama, Japan, hold the Guinness World Records title for the greatest height difference in living non-identical twins. They have a differencewith a remarkable 75 cm (2 ft 5.5 in) between them.

Yoshie is 162.5 cm (5 ft 4 in) tall, while Michie is 87.5 cm (2 ft 10.5 in), a difference of a whopping 75 cm! On October 15, 1989, two different eggs were fertilised to create the fraternal twins known as the Kikuchi sisters. Michie is unable to grow because of a bone abnormality called congenital spinal epiphyseal dysplasia.

Michie resides at her parent's house, which serves as her father's temple and is run by the chief priest. She assists in keeping the temple operational on a daily basis. Yoshie, on the other hand, has left the house and started a family of her own. But she still spends a lot of time at home with her family, including her parents and sister.

Although she was self-conscious about her appearance, Michie used to be an introspective character. As she learned about Chandra Bahadur Dangi, the shortest man ever, her perspective began to shift.

Although Michie was too tall to be known as the shortest woman in the world, she was aware of how exceptional she and her twin were due to their different heights. Yoshie and Michie's heights were measured three times—in the morning, at lunch, and in the evening—in order to formally obtain the record. A certified doctor was present to ensure that the measurements were accurate.

The most difficult thing for Michie is the unkind remarks she occasionally receives from total strangers. She claimed that if people simply observe me, I will be fine, but if they point out or comment on my appearance, things may get difficult. Yoshie, on the other hand, does not see her sister to be ill. She claimed that despite spending a lot of time with her, she had never noticed that she was impaired. Like everyone else, she is a living human being.