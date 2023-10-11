Viral Video Shows Woman E-Rickshaw Driver Assaulting Traffic Cop In Ghaziabad's Indirapuram

A video capturing a shocking altercation between a female e-rickshaw driver and a traffic police officer has gained widespread attention on social media. This incident unfolded in the Indirapuram locality of Ghaziabad.



According to reports, the confrontation erupted when the traffic policeman requested the e-rickshaw driver to move her vehicle, which was allegedly causing a traffic jam in the area.

The video footage portrays the woman engaging in a heated exchange, pushing, and striking the police officer repeatedly with her slippers. Numerous bystanders recorded the altercation as it unfolded.

The video footage captures the intense confrontation, during which the woman can be seen vehemently shouting, pushing, and repeatedly striking the traffic cop with her slippers. Shockingly, numerous onlookers chose to record the incident as it unfolded.









In the face of the assault, the traffic officer is shown raising his hand in an attempt to protect himself, while the woman persists in her aggressive behavior. In self-defense, the traffic cop is seen raising his hand as the woman persists in assaulting him.

Following the video's rapid circulation on social media platforms, an official case was registered to investigate the incident.

Poonam Mishra, a senior traffic police official, explained that they had received several complaints about traffic congestion caused by e-rickshaws in the area. A traffic officer arrived at the scene and asked the woman to relocate her e-rickshaw. However, she responded with unruly behavior. It's worth noting that she is known for her aggressive conduct and has been involved in similar incidents in the past.

Mishra further stated that a complaint has been lodged, and the traffic department will take appropriate action against her for not having a number plate on her e-rickshaw. The precise date of this incident is yet to be confirmed.