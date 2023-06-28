Live
- Volvo becomes 4th automaker to adopt Tesla EV charging standard
- National Research Foundation (NRF) Bill will promote R&D and innovation in Universities says UGC Chairman
- Chandrayaan-3 launch scheduled for July 13: Officials
- Manik Rao Thackerey inspects public meeting venue in Khammam
- Vijay Antony’s ‘Hatya’ locks release date
- Telangana Guv greets Muslims on eve of Bakrid
- Thaman gives a promise to Vijay fans
- Politics in poll-bound MP heats up after PM Modi's visit; BJP and Congress spar over corruption
- Cricketer Suresh Raina launches Indian cuisine restaurant in Amsterdam
- PM Modi Congratulates Athletes at Special Olympic Summer Games Berlin
Viral Video: Two Men Engage in Violent Altercation on Delhi Metro—Here's the Reason
Yet another video has surfaced on social media, capturing a heated incident that unfolded aboard the Delhi Metro's Violet Line. The altercation...
Yet another video has surfaced on social media, capturing a heated incident that unfolded aboard the Delhi Metro's Violet Line. The altercation occurred on Wednesday morning and involved two men. In the viral video, the individuals can be seen engaged in a violent fight, while other passengers in the same compartment mostly watched, though some eventually intervened to stop the conflict.
When questioned about the cause of the altercation, one of the individuals stated, "He was attempting to steal something from my bag." The Violet Line, also known as Line 6, serves as the sole connection between three cities: Delhi, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh. This particular metro line encompasses a total of 32 stations, stretching between Raja Nahar Singh and Kashmere Gate.