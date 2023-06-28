  • Menu
Viral Video: Two Men Engage in Violent Altercation on Delhi Metro—Here's the Reason

Yet another video has surfaced on social media, capturing a heated incident that unfolded aboard the Delhi Metro's Violet Line. The altercation...

Yet another video has surfaced on social media, capturing a heated incident that unfolded aboard the Delhi Metro's Violet Line. The altercation occurred on Wednesday morning and involved two men. In the viral video, the individuals can be seen engaged in a violent fight, while other passengers in the same compartment mostly watched, though some eventually intervened to stop the conflict.

When questioned about the cause of the altercation, one of the individuals stated, "He was attempting to steal something from my bag." The Violet Line, also known as Line 6, serves as the sole connection between three cities: Delhi, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh. This particular metro line encompasses a total of 32 stations, stretching between Raja Nahar Singh and Kashmere Gate.

