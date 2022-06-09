Vistara And AirAsia Have Introduced A Gender-Neutral Option

Air Vistara and AirAsia airlines took a nice step towards the trans community by offering a third option called 'Mx' to their ticket purchasing system.

The result of an online petition by Inderjeet Ghorpade, a member of the LGBTQIA+ group 'YesWeExist,' in 2020 is expected to be the decision. Ghorpade was seeking to reserve an airline ticket for his trans, non-binary friend two years ago when he discovered that none of the Indian airlines offered any 'gender-neutral titles.'

Ghorpade explained that the 'MX' title is preferred by many members of the LGBTQ+ community. However, I was astonished to see that while reserving airline tickets in India, the 'MX' option was unavailable.

He claimed that because the Mx option was unavailable, transgender travellers were obliged to reserve a ticket using an incorrect title, such as 'Mr', 'Mrs', or 'Ms.' He initiated the StopPinkWashing campaign on Change.org to make flight ticket booking gender-neutral.

Afterwards, he began discussing the topic on social media, where he gained support for his cause. Simultaneously, he sent letters to airlines to inform them of the situation and to make them aware of the concerns of the trans community. More than 33,000 people backed his case by signing his petition.