Watch The Trending Monkey Getting Stuck In Front Wheel Of Speeding Bike In Uttar Pradesh

On social media, a trending video of a monkey impaled on a bike's front tyre in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral.



According to reports, the monkey was attempting to cross the street when, instead of making it to the other side, it became stuck in the wheel of the whirling motorbike. As soon as possible, the rider applied the brakes to stop the car and save the monkey. Here is the video, have a look at it:







In the trending video, a monkey is seen being imprisoned in the narrow space between the front fork and tyre of the bike. However, the monkey is tangled in the bike and immobile. Onlookers may see locals scurrying to aid the animal.



As they attempted to extricate the monkey from the car, it remained still. The monkey was eventually released by opening the front wheel of the car. On social media, the video has become very popular. The way the locals helped the monkey touched online viewers.