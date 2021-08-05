Top
Watch The Trending Video Featuring An Amazing Rainbow Python

The trending video of a Reticulated Python was sent by Jay Brewer, the founder of the Reptile Zoo in California, and its colour will just make the netizens feel stunned.

The trending video of a Reticulated Python was sent by Jay Brewer, the founder of the Reptile Zoo in California, and its colour will just make the netizens feel stunned. In May of this year, he posted this video to his Instagram account. The feature that made the python special was its colour, which resembles the colour and essence of the rainbow. The Insta Reel, on the other hand, has gone viral yet again and has been circulating on social media within a short span of time. The video has received more than 20 million views and 998k likes on the post featuring the python.

On Instagram, Jay Brewer frequently posts fantastic videos. This time he starts his video off with a rainbow python. In his arms, he can be seen embracing it.

Several users were left amazed after witnessing the snake's special feature and had praised the colour of the snake. Netizens had started giving their opinions in the comment section, here are some of the comments:

