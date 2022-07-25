Watch The Trending Video Of 2 Women Brutally Thrashing Man At Pub In Lucknow

The event took place in Lucknow's Vibhutikhand police station district at the Unplugged cafe. Two ladies can be seen beating a man in front of the bar in the trending video.The event took place in Lucknow's Unplugged cafe.



For a good number of weeks, Lucknow seemed to have been the focal point of contention. The clips have generated a lot of discussion on social media, from the chaos of the Lulu Mall's midnight sale to the widely shared video of people praying inside the mall. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Fierce fight between boys and girls in the unplugged cafe of Vibhutikhand police station area of #Lucknow #Trending #Viralvideo #India pic.twitter.com/vMQrArO3eZ — IndiaObservers (@IndiaObservers) July 23, 2022

Currently, the video of a fight in front of a bar has gone viral and stunned online users.The event took place in Lucknow's Vibhutikhand police station district at the Unplugged cafe. Two ladies can be seen beating a man in front of the bar in the video. One of the women snatches up a flower pot from the wall decoration with brutality while the victim tries to talk, smashing it on his back. The bouncers nearby step in to break up the fight after recognising that things were getting out of hand.



Meanwhile, the video is quickly becoming popular on social media. No one has reportedly been detained in connection with the event, but if a written complaint is made, the culprit would be charged under Section 144 and taken into custody.