Watch The Trending Video Of A 7 Year-Old-Boy Successfully Climbing The Pillar

A video witnessing a little boy, who attempted and eventually succeeded in climbing a pillar is circulated on Twitter, and netizens are left inspired by the trending video. IAS officer MV Rao shared the brief video on Twitter, where it has already received over one lakh views.

As shown in the video, the youngster attempted to climb the pillar several times. He slipped several times while doing so, but he did not give up. Finally, he accomplished his goal. The little boy yelled with delight as soon as he landed, expressing his delight at his accomplishment.

As several parts of the world are going through tough times, video witnessing and inspiring the people that trying and putting efforts will once make them achieve their respective goals and be successful in their lives.

After watching the video, which has received hundreds of likes and retweets, the internet was ecstatic.

The video was captioned as 'the kid is Rao's guru,' and his caption made us reminds that people can learn at any age

This Kid is my Guru 😊 👏 💐🍫 pic.twitter.com/eiUPxxLzzG — Dr. M V Rao, IAS (@mvraoforindia) May 27, 2021

Several netizens started commenting by calling the video inspiring and motivating.

