Watch The Trending Video Of A Bird Flying Away With Woman's Pizza

A trending video that has gone popular on the internet shows a bird stealing a woman's pizza. A woman was enjoying a box of pizza in her backyard garden when the incident occurred.



When the woman went inside the house to do some work and return few moments later, she realised and found that her lunch had vanished. Outside, an empty pizza box could be seen on the table. In the video, she was heard saying that "Oh my god, who ate the pizza?"

The camera then pans up to the sky, where the bird can be seen carrying the entire pizza away. She laughs and shouts, "No way!" Here is the the trending video, have a look at it:

Rft the internet in splits, an Instagram user, released the video. The trending video has received more than seven thousand likes. The video has gotten conflicting reviews, with some people being extremely delighted by the occurrence and others claiming that it was altered. some laughed after watching the video and spontaneously cracked jokes while some asked that if the video is real or not.

