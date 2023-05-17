  • Menu
Watch The Trending Video Of A Boy Stunning The Internet With His Batting Skills

A Boy Stunning The Internet With His Batting Skills
A Boy Stunning The Internet With His Batting Skills

Highlights

  • A trending video of a little boy showing off his incredible batting prowess has gone extremely viral online.
  • Over 18 million people have watched the video as of right now.

A trending video of a little boy showing off his incredible batting prowess has gone extremely viral online. You should absolutely check out the Pakistani boy who managed to take the internet by storm.

A person by the name of Raza Mahar posted the now popular video to Instagram. The video shows Raza's nephew batting expertly. The young player, who was sporting a loose t-shirt and a cap, pounded every ball with ferocity and didn't allow a single one to strike the bat serving as a wicket behind him. Here is the video, have a look at it:
Over 18 million people have watched the video as of right now. Along with those videos, Raza also posted a tonne more that showed off his young nephew's incredible batting prowess. The young child also performed well during one of the clips of MS Dhoni's renowned helicopter shot.
