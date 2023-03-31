Watch The Trending Video Of A Female Waitress Getting A New Car As A Tip

A trending video from YouTuber MrBeast has been getting viral on Instagram. MrBeast said in the trending video that he had given a waitress at a restaurant a brand-new car that was covered with branding for all of his business endeavours. Jimmy Donaldson, as MrBeast, is the most popular YouTuber in the world with 139 million followers overall.



In the popular video, MrBeast asked the server Amy about the biggest tip she had ever gotten, and Amy replied, "$50." Here is the video, have a look at 8t:

After asking about car, the brand-new car that Mr. Beast was going to offer Amy is then displayed to her outdoors. The Feastables logo of his chocolate firm is emblazoned on the side of the vehicle.



The 42-second video, which was posted to Instagram on Monday, has received more than 11 million views. In the video, internet users have also reacted. Mr. Beast's acts have received praise from some, but criticism from others who found them to be uninteresting.