Watch The Trending Video Of A Kitten Playing Game On Tablet

On social media, a trending video of a kitten playing Fruit-Ninja, a popular game, on a tablet is going viral within a short span of time. The video will undoubtedly alleviate any of your concerns. "Ninja kitten got a little carried away," says the video clip, which was published on Twitter by user @Yoda4ever on April 19.

The trending video has received more than 16 lakh views and is continuously growing. The kitty appears in the footage alongside a woman and a tablet on the couch. Because it doesn't want to miss any of the fruits on the screen, the gaming kitten strives to slice all of them. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:





Ninja kitty got a little carried away..🐈🐾🍇🍉😅 pic.twitter.com/vZDwPNwoYF — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 19, 2022





The game is extremely popular in children and also in adults. But this game has proved its popularity behind it. Thefruit-Ninja is a popular fruit-slicing smartphone game with billions of players worldwide.

Cats playing games on tablets have grown in popularity to the point where companies are developing apps exclusively for our feline friends.

One company has developed three cat applications, one of which includes an animated mouse for the cat to hunt. Meanwhile, cat domestication is thought to have begun in ancient Egypt. According to estimations, there were 220 million domestic cats and 480 million stray cats in the world in 2021.