Watch The Trending Video Of A Little Boy Imitating Shah Rukh Khan

On social media, a trending video of a fan imitating Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is going viral. The young youngster imitates Shah Rukh Khan's spoken delivery, which has everyone in stitches.



'Hey Kajol, Tum Mujhe Chod Ke Mat Jana' is the first line of dialogue spoken by a young boy in the opening scene of the video. Here is the video, have a look at it:





Almost 105.9K people have seen the comical video that was posted on Twitter, and it has received 1531 likes and several hilarious Twitterati memes.



However, a brief scene from his next film, "Jawan," has purportedly been released online. The alleged video has stirred some controversy on social media. In the footage, we can see SRK treating the goons with a belt in a salt and pepper manner. The Atlee-directed action thriller has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in significant roles.

Meanwhile, with his most recent hit film, "Pathaan," King Khan made a triumphant comeback after a temporary hiccup in his career. With his upcoming Atlee-directed action-thriller film, "Jawan," he is projected to smash all previous records while still riding high after the success of Pathaan.