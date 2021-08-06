Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Jumping On A Subway To Save The Man In Wheel Chair

A trending video of a New York guy assisting a man in a wheelchair who had fallen on subway rails has been hailed as a hero. Since then, the video has gone popular on social media.



The trending video features the man can be seen jumping into the tracks, scooping up his wheelchair, and then assisting him back to the platform in the footage. A couple additional people can be seen assisting both men just before the train arrives.

The video has received over 1.4 lakh likes and numerous comments complimenting the man's conduct since it was posted 11 hours ago.

Lauren Mennen shot the footage, which has now been shared on other Instagram pages, including one named 'subwaycreatures.'









The caption of the video explains that the man in a wheelchair ended up on the subway rails near Union Square this afternoon. Fortunately, approximately 10 seconds before the train arrived at the station, a Good Samaritan leapt down and rescued the man and his wheelchair. They thanked the person to whoever it was who leaped down to assist.

Meanwhile, the man was brought to Bellevue Hospital. He was awake and alert, and his status is steady.

Several users started praising his efforts and gave several opinions in the comment section.