Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Proposing His Girlfriend Meanwhile Their Dog Grabbing The Attention

The internet has been buzzing with a trending video of a man proposing to his fiancée for marriage. For a humorous reason, it has gone viral on social media. While the man was getting down on his knees to propose to his fiancee, his dog entered the picture for a toilet break. That's right, people heard it correctly, and the trending video captures the exact moment. The trending video has caused a stir on the internet.



A YouTube channel named Viral Hog has posted the video. On October 2nd, it was uploaded. The tragedy occurred in the Canadian city of Fort McMurray.

The 36-second video starts with the man giving a speech before kneeling and proposing to his girlfriend in front of his friends and family. Eventually, Tucker, their pet dog, enters the picture and poos on the ground. In the background, there are thunderous cheers and hooting.

Here is the video, have a look on the trending video that grabbed the attention of the users and had melted their heart out.









This trending video makes us remember and took us to the world of love again while the whole world is busy in their schedules. It makes us realise to took some time out for our loved ones.