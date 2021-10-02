Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Trapping Crocodile In A Bin

A trending video of a man capturing a crocodile in a trash can has been making the rounds on the Internet, and users it will need to watch it to believe it. While the internet is a treasure trove of imagination and bizarre information. While we Indians are known over the world for our "jugaads," a man has gone viral on social media for a novel solution to a similarly strange predicament.



The brave man was recorded in the 52-second video hauling an empty waste bin approaching a crocodile that had apparently wound up in the garden area. The man was pulling the can gently towards the beast, who was retreating at the same time.

Although, the man was eventually successful in trapping the lizard in the garbage can by dragging it inside. The video ended with the man sealing the lid to the delight of bystanders. The most startling aspect was that the man lacked any protective gear and was performing the task in flip-flops.

The trending video has now received ten million views and has elicited a variety of responses from internet users. While many people praised the man's bravery in the face of his lack of safety equipment, others were worried about the crocodile.

Here is the shocking and courageous video of the man, have a look on it:





Bruh said by any means necessary.🤔😂 🐊 pic.twitter.com/V89Sy0auce — J- 🌎✨ (@MajorFactor2) September 29, 2021

While after watching the trending video, several users can not resist themselves from commenting on his video. Here are some of the comments given by the netizens, have s look on them:







Was that absolutely necessary? Not only did he trap the alligator in a wheelie bin causing unnecessary stress to it he also trapped it's foot. Leave it alone and it'll leave you alone — MrsHat (@Mrs_Hat) September 29, 2021





He had no intentions of failing.. I present to you



Exhibit A: flip flops and white socks (for increased speed, balance, and leverage)



Exhibit B: Solid Black Durag (Because, why not)



This combination causes any person to level up and become cool calm and perform under pressure pic.twitter.com/8bnw7MFCHt — Steve GoodFriend (@infiniteSTYLZ) September 29, 2021





Adidas needs to do right by this man. Best ad I've seen for those slides in my life. — Patricia Gillett (@PattieGillett) September 29, 2021



