Watch The Trending Video Of A Meteorologist's Dog Interrupting During Weather Report

The trending video featuring a little Goldendoodle is shown casually coming near Farnell, the chief meteorologist for Global News, who had been on television presenting the weather forecast in Canada on August 28 has been circulated on social media.











When a canine simply walked in during a prediction, everyone watching the Toronto weather show were ready for a visual treat. The cute pup of meteorologist Anthony Farnell, has become a social media celebrity after barging into a live television show in search of treats. Despite the distractions of the dog straying across the green screen, Farnell continued the broadcast and finished the part without a mishap. After being put on YouTube by Global News, the film became an instant hit on social media.

It is not the first time the dog has been caught on camera. The dog had already went viral on social media in 2012 after emerging behind the anchor's desk, according to a USA Today report.

Several users had started giving their opinions in the comment section. Here are some of them, have a look on them:





I see this tweet is banging, love the wholesome 'made my day' QR, they are making my day 💞 this is absolutely not my original content, just a reason to make people smile but if you want my original content & to support a local Australian small business, follow @LadiesALeague — rose (@rosevalentee) August 30, 2021





I'm sorry but this is the best thing I've seen all week

pic.twitter.com/gen1V3YqVr — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 31, 2021





.@AnthonyFarnell worked from home for months last year but this is back in our @globalnewsto studios and @StormWeatherDog is usually crashing his person's workplace. Viewers move Storm, @AnthonyQuintano https://t.co/biYY501Uwj — Simon Ostler (@SimonOstler) August 31, 2021





