Watch The Trending Video Of A Mother Elephant Guiding Her Baby How To Cross A Road With Caution
Highlights
- Supriya Sahu, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who frequently posts breathtaking nature footage, demonstrated the feelings of elephants by posting a trending video of a mother elephant showing her calf how to cross a road carefully on Twitter.
- On Twitter, the poignant video has received over 14,000 views and a variety of comments.
Supriya Sahu, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who frequently posts breathtaking nature footage, demonstrated the feelings of elephants by posting a trending video of a mother elephant showing her calf how to cross a road carefully on Twitter.A mother elephant is seen in the footage leading her calf through a wooded trail. A car is then seen speeding toward the road, but the mother stands watch next to her child to keep her safe. Here is the video, have a look at it:
On Twitter, the poignant video has received over 14,000 views and a variety of comments. The video's caption explained that the mother elephant appeared to be showing her youngster how to cross the street.
Meanehile, this video makes us remember that the elephants are highly intellectual creatures who are able to feel and comprehend a variety of emotions. Additionally, elephants are renowned for having a strong sense of family and community.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS