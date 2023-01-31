Watch The Trending Video Of A Mother Elephant Guiding Her Baby How To Cross A Road With Caution

Supriya Sahu, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who frequently posts breathtaking nature footage, demonstrated the feelings of elephants by posting a trending video of a mother elephant showing her calf how to cross a road carefully on Twitter.A mother elephant is seen in the footage leading her calf through a wooded trail. A car is then seen speeding toward the road, but the mother stands watch next to her child to keep her safe. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Mother elephant seems teaching her baby how to cross the road.A sad reality



Video- Santhanaraman pic.twitter.com/Nmn1mrhFvv — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 30, 2023

On Twitter, the poignant video has received over 14,000 views and a variety of comments. The video's caption explained that the mother elephant appeared to be showing her youngster how to cross the street.

