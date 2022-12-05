Watch The Trending Video Of A Mother Rescuing Her Daughter From Racoon's Attack

A young girl is assaulted by a raccoon in a trending video that has gone insanely viral on social media. The subsequent events will astound you. The mother intervened to save her daughter and assisted her in releasing the animal that had entangled its limb. The incident happened in Ashford, England. It was recorded by the CCTV camera that was positioned above the porch.



The occurrence happened on December 2. The video has received over 14 million views on Twitter. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Mother of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/w7GSNrZcc2 — Hold My Beer/Holy Cow (@short_tymer) December 3, 2022

Little Rylee MacNamara is seen in the now-viral video stepping outside to board a bus when she suddenly discovers a raccoon fastened onto her leg. She never stopped yelling and screaming for rescue. When she cried out for help, her mother, who was inside the house, sprinted outside in a panic. When she discovered a raccoon wrapped around her daughter's leg, she was shocked. After some effort, Rylee's mother, Logan, was able to successfully draw the animal away. Then, after briefly holding onto it, she flung it in the direction of the wood. The raccoon is then seen running towards the woodland in the footage.



Before her mother was able to protect Rylee from the animal, Rylee claimed that both she and her mother had received bite wounds and scratches. Logan was acclaimed as the "mother of the year" on the internet.