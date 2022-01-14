Watch The Trending Video Of A Pakistani Cricketer Selling 'Chana' On Streets

Wahab Riaz is a cricketer from Pakistan. Riaz was recently seen in a trending video with an entirely different appearance on Pakistani streets, which baffled cricket fans. He went towards selling 'chana' by the side of the road rather than doing magic with the cricket ball.



Riaz posted a video of the same to his Twitter account, along with a witty comment asking for people's orders. The player from Pakistan went on to say that the stall reminded him of his young days. When he enjoyed spending some time around this unique handcart because it reminded me of my childhood. The video quickly went viral on social media, with many fans writing hilarious comments in the comments section. The video has gained more that 192 thousand views. Here is the trending video, have a glance at it:

Your "Chano wala Cha-cha" of the day!

Send your orders "kia banaon aur kitnay ka banaun"? 🤣



P.S.

Loved spending some time around this special handcart reminded me of my childhood days. pic.twitter.com/gbfP2EJJso — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) January 10, 2022



Wahab Riaz's spell against Australia in the 2015 Cricket World Cup quarter-final at Adelaide will be remembered by few cricket fans around the world. His performance, particularly against Australian batsman Shane Watson, is one of the best fast-bowling outings in the history of cricket's biggest tournament. Riaz has a history of performing well in Cricket World Cups, having led Pakistan to victory in the 2011 edition's major semi-final against India in Mohali. Despite Pakistan's defeat, he claimed a five-wicket haul in the match, his first in ODI cricket.



Meanwhile, Riaz has not been a part of any international match for Pakistan in over a year. In December 2020, he last played for Pakistan in a T20I against New Zealand. Meanwhile, his last ODI for the Men in Green was against Zimbabwe a month ago.