Watch The Trending Video Of A Pink Dolphin

The ocean is an enigma and there are many creatures that are yet to be identified or undiscovered. Similarly, in a recent development a trending video featuring a pink dolphin was caught on camera. Within a short span of time the footage witnessing the unique dolphin that people had not seen earlier got circulated and went popular on social media.



Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer, posted the trending video of a dolphin on his Twitter account. People have probably only seen black or blue dolphins before, but the dolphin in this video is in pink colour, which differentiates the dolphin from other existing dolphins and make it unique.

If you haven't seen a pink dolphin💕

(Credit in the video) pic.twitter.com/PBZWfmosm0 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 19, 2021

Pink Dolphin can also be seen playing in the water like a toddler in this video. This viral video has been viewed by over 46,000 people on social media. Dolphin's video has been retweeted 710 times. People in the comments say they've never seen a pink dolphin before. Everyone is in a state of surprise after witnessing the unique dolphin.



People are debating why it's pink in the comments section. The pink colour appears to pique everyone's interest. Users were left astonished after they witnessed the dolphin's video and can not resist themselves from commenting their opinions.