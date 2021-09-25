Watch The Trending Video Of A Puppy Playing With A Butterfly

A trending video is circulated that features a puppy in it, which was spotted chasing a butterfly. It fluttered about the puppy, sitting on his nose and paws. A social media user originally posted the 35-second video to TikTok, after which @hopkinsBRFC21 shared it on Twitter.



Social media users couldn't stop raving about the situation when the video went viral with around 5,000 views just hours of its release.





Just a little puppy playing with a butterfly 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rw8BKHwaJa — ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) September 23, 2021





The caption of the trending video explains, how the little puppy is playing with the butterfly.

The internet can't have rid of dog videos, or, even better, puppy clips. People are enjoying and viewing such videos, netizens will be happy to know that we hit pay dirt with a brief movie of a puppy and a butterfly, which is easily one of the prettiest things on the internet right now.

After witnessing the video, several netizens could not resist themselves from giving their opinions. After few moments, users started giving the feedbacks for the trending video. Here are some of them, have a look on them:





Which proves EVERYTHING is born innocent — degsyblue (@degsyboy70) September 23, 2021









I would argue the butterfly is playing with the puppy there. 😊 — Andy Purchase 🇬🇧 (@1AndyPurchase) September 23, 2021









😍😍😍😍😍 — Recycled Soul (@RecycledSoul10) September 23, 2021



