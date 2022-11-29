Watch The Trending Video Of A Woman Forgetting To Put Her Car In Parking Mode

A trending video which was extensively circulated on social media, shows a woman leaving her car without putting it in the parking mode. The driver stepped out of the car and approached an employee in a confrontational manner.

Tansu Yegen posted the trending video on November 28 and it has already received over 3.4 million views and 2,700 likes. The location of the video's filming is unknown. Here is the video, have a look at it:

She jumped out of the car to harass an underpaid employee but she forgot to put her car in park mode. This is what we call karma🙂



In the trending video, the sedan begins to move forward as soon as the irate woman exits the vehicle and shuts the door. It indicates that the place is a gas station or drive-through. She gives up the debate and dashes after the automobile as soon as she realises it is moving. But before it reaches the main road, the automobile eventually disappears into what seems to be a pit. A worker can be seen chasing after the woman to help her.

