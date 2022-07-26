Watch The Trending Video Of A Woman Getting Woken Up By Elephant In Hotel

A trending video witnesses a wonderful moment when a woman is awakened by an elephant as she is sleeping in her hotel room in Thailand is captured in a video that has gone popular on Instagram. Although receiving a good morning call from the hotel staff or an alarm is the norm, being awakened by an elephant's trumpet is undoubtedly a novelty.



Sakshi Jain, a well-known lifestyle and travel blogger, shared the video. The caption in the video mentioned about the "Wake up call from this cutie. When I felt that air blow from her trunk."

The trending video was recently shared and has received over 23 lakh likes and nearly 70 million views. Additionally, it has gotten over 3000 comments. Here is the video, have a look at it:









Furthermore the small clip includes when an elephant peeks into Sakshi's hotel room through a window and softly nibbles her with its trunk, Sakshi, who is on holiday at a resort in Thailand, is seen resting on her hotel bed. When Sakshi opens her eyes, she is delighted to discover the elephant's trunk right outside her window.