Watch The Trending Video Of A Woman Offering Food To Giraffes

A trending video a woman sharing meals with three giraffes from her balcony which is going viral on social media within a short span of time. According to a tweet, the location is a Nairobi hotel called The Giraffe Manor.

The Buitengebieden's shared the post with the description explaining that the female is sharing the food with the giraffes. On Twitter, this trending video has received over 18,000 likes and 2.8 lakh views. The video has received a lot of positive feedback. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Sharing breakfast with the giraffes.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/aYul0BBgUH — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 1, 2022

People enjoyed watching the trending videos including the giraffes on social media because of its distinct appeal and peculiar appearance. One user commented that with so much turmoil in the world, your animal features bring a sense of calm to one's life.