Watch The Trending Video Of A Youngster Running From Workplace To Home At Midnight

On social media, a trending video of a 19-year-old teenager sprinting down a Noida road at midnight has racked up millions of views. His tale is remarkable and deserves to be shared with the world. While people complain about the smallest inconvenience in their life, Uttarakhand's Pradeep Mehra is juggling work, home, and his ambition to join the army.



Pradeep attracted the eye of filmmaker Vinod Kapri as he drove past the kid running on the pavement. Despite being drenched in sweat, Kapri offered him a ride to his destination, but he politely declined. This piqued the filmmaker's interest, and he wanted to learn more about this young man. As a result, he continued talking while driving.



The teen also disclosed why he was running 10 kilometres at midnight. Pradeep claimed he was on his way home from work at McDonald's Sector 16 after his shift.

Despite Vinod Kapri's numerous offers to drive him home, he declined, claiming that he preferred to run home because he doesn't have time to do it during the day. Pradeep answered that he did this to join the army when asked why he was running so far running all the way. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The Uttrakhand boy also told the filmmaker that he doesn't have time to train in the morning because he has to get up at 8 a.m. every day to cook food before going to work. Mehra runs a 10-kilometer stretch every day from his office in Sector 16 in Noida to his house in Barola, where he lives with his younger brother. His mother is ill and has been admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the internet is awestruck by this young man's grit and determination. They couldn't stop praising him and the director for bringing Pradeep's tale to light. Some users wished for him success as well.