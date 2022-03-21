Watch The Trending Video Of A Youngster Running From Workplace To Home At Midnight
On social media, a trending video of a 19-year-old teenager sprinting down a Noida road at midnight has racked up millions of views. His tale is remarkable and deserves to be shared with the world. While people complain about the smallest inconvenience in their life, Uttarakhand's Pradeep Mehra is juggling work, home, and his ambition to join the army.
Pradeep attracted the eye of filmmaker Vinod Kapri as he drove past the kid running on the pavement. Despite being drenched in sweat, Kapri offered him a ride to his destination, but he politely declined. This piqued the filmmaker's interest, and he wanted to learn more about this young man. As a result, he continued talking while driving.