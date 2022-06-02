Watch The Trending Video Of Alligator Crossing Racetrack

A trending video at the Delta Downs racetrack in Louisiana, United States, would have predicted an unwelcome visitor in their tranquil setting. However, they were lately startled by an alligator wandering the racetrack.



The trending video of this terrifying incident has gone viral on the internet. The video depicts the "Marty," a huge lizard, moving around the racetrack. When an alligator crosses the track ahead of him, a close horse appears terrified of the creature and gallop around in a panicked manner.

Here is the trending video, have a look at it:





Well, that's not something you see every day at the track... 😳🐊



(🎥 via Facebook - Joe Allen) pic.twitter.com/o6g0XGdRIn — Racing.com (@Racing) May 27, 2022



On the internet, the video has gotten a mixed response, with some individuals claiming that the horse had more intelligence than its handler. Some others speculated that because the reptile already had a name, it must be well-known.



Meanwhile, this is not the first time that an alligator is seen roaming near residences which has attracted the attention of the netizens and had been circulated. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has previously discovered an alligator creeping across a front yard in Florida. Before diving into a nearby lake, the giant reptile can be seen crawling through the grass. Here is a link to the video.

A gator was also caught on tape in Florida making its way into a backyard before coming to a standstill near a surveillance camera.

Students at a Florida school were taken aback a few months ago when they saw an alligator swimming in their pool. The photos of the reptile swimming in the pool quickly went viral. Numerous social media users quipped that the gator was also auditioning for the swim team at the school. Later, the three-foot-long lizard was captured and taken to Lake Apopka.