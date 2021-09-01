Watch The Trending Video Of An Alligator Eating Drone

The trending video features the alligator snaps its jaws shut all around small drone in the video, which was purportedly shot in Florida. The machine, however, most certainly exploded shortly after, as the footage shows smoke streaming from the animal's mouth.

Alligator snatches drone out of the air and it promptly catches fire in its mouth https://t.co/vDfidrrhsz — Chris Anderson (@chr1sa) September 1, 2021



Sundar Pichai has a rather simple Twitter account, where he shares Google blog posts, updates on the company's latest projects, tweets holiday greetings, and retweets things that grab his interest. However, this morning, the CEO of Google and Alphabet surprised some of his followers by retweeting a video of an alligator smoking from its mouth after grabbing a drone in the air.



The drone operator admitted in a caption following the video that they were attempting to acquire a close-up photo of the animal and that they assumed drone sensors would help maintain it at a respectable distance from the alligator.

Chris Anderson, the creator and former CEO of 3DR, a California-based drone business, published the video on Twitter this morning.

This is part of why it is illegal to harass wildlife by flying drones near them. This was devastating and disgusting. — Deborah Lee Soltesz (@dsoltesz) September 1, 2021

This is cruel and sad! — Kar Deepak Kumar (@thekardeepak) September 1, 2021









For some reason the fact that @sundarpichai retweeted this really amuses me. Maybe it's nice to know he gets the same thrill out of the bizarre but enjoyable content we all find on the internet, often through his company's products. — Matt Kellogg (@Matt_Kellogg) September 1, 2021



