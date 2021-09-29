Watch The Trending Video Of An Enraged Elephant Smashes Bus Windshield In Tamil Nadu
- A trending video featuring an enraged elephant surged at a bus in Tamil Nadu, cracking its windshield.
- The trending video of the elephant attack has been seen than 70,000 times on Twitter, eliciting outrage.
A trending video featuring an enraged elephant surged at a bus in Tamil Nadu, cracking its windshield. On Saturday morning, the tragedy occurred while a state-owned bus was transporting government officials from Kotagiri to Mettupalayam.
A witness on board the bus shot video of the elephant charging towards the windshield and shattering it with its tusks as passengers shouted in horror. Furthermore, the trending video of the elephant attack has been seen than 70,000 times on Twitter, eliciting outrage.
However, Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, tweeted the video on Twitter, praising the driver for maintaining his calm in a tense circumstance.