  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > OffBeat

Watch The Trending Video Of An Enraged Elephant Smashes Bus Windshield In Tamil Nadu

An elephant was filmed shattering the windshield of a bus
x

An elephant was filmed shattering the windshield of a bus

Highlights

  • A trending video featuring an enraged elephant surged at a bus in Tamil Nadu, cracking its windshield.
  • The trending video of the elephant attack has been seen than 70,000 times on Twitter, eliciting outrage.

A trending video featuring an enraged elephant surged at a bus in Tamil Nadu, cracking its windshield. On Saturday morning, the tragedy occurred while a state-owned bus was transporting government officials from Kotagiri to Mettupalayam.

A witness on board the bus shot video of the elephant charging towards the windshield and shattering it with its tusks as passengers shouted in horror. Furthermore, the trending video of the elephant attack has been seen than 70,000 times on Twitter, eliciting outrage.

The elephant, not happy with only smashing the window, resurfaces back, as if ready to attack again. The driver then stands up and rushes all of the passengers to the end side of the bus.

However, Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, tweeted the video on Twitter, praising the driver for maintaining his calm in a tense circumstance.

Ms Sahu explained that in her caption that the tremendous appreciation for the driver of this Government bus in Nilgiris, who maintained his composure despite scary tusker attacks on the bus.
The elephant ultimately wandered away, causing no further damage to the bus. After witnessing the video, several people and viewers admired the calmness of the driver, the way he handled the situation in a peaceful manner without hampering the situation. As a result, all the passengers were evacuated safely. The netizens can not resist themselves from giving their opinions in the comment section and started giving feedback in the comment section.
Here are some of the comments, have a look on them:






Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X