Watch The Trending Video Of An Enraged Elephant Smashes Bus Windshield In Tamil Nadu

A trending video featuring an enraged elephant surged at a bus in Tamil Nadu, cracking its windshield. On Saturday morning, the tragedy occurred while a state-owned bus was transporting government officials from Kotagiri to Mettupalayam.



A witness on board the bus shot video of the elephant charging towards the windshield and shattering it with its tusks as passengers shouted in horror. Furthermore, the trending video of the elephant attack has been seen than 70,000 times on Twitter, eliciting outrage.



The elephant, not happy with only smashing the window, resurfaces back, as if ready to attack again. The driver then stands up and rushes all of the passengers to the end side of the bus.

Huge respect for the driver of this Government bus in Nilgiris who kept his cool even under the terrifying hits on the bus from an agitated tusker.He helped passengers move back safely, in an incident today morning. Thats why they say a cool mind works wonders VC- by a friend pic.twitter.com/SGb3yqUWqK — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 25, 2021

However, Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, tweeted the video on Twitter, praising the driver for maintaining his calm in a tense circumstance.



remendous appreciation for the driver of this Government bus in Nilgiris, who maintained his composure despite scary tusker attacks on the bus. Ms Sahu explained that in her caption that the t

The elephant ultimately wandered away, causing no further damage to the bus. After witnessing the video, several people and viewers admired the calmness of the driver, the way he handled the situation in a peaceful manner without hampering the situation. As a result, all the passengers were evacuated safely. The netizens can not resist themselves from giving their opinions in the comment section and started giving feedback in the comment section.

Here are some of the comments, have a look on them:

Presence of mind.. 👍👍



Drivers need this courage and coolness to handle such situations..



Reversing the Bus in a Ghat section when an animal conflict is so risk but still he handled it maturedly. 👏👏



TNSTC can proud of its drivers — Satheesh Kumar (@saysatheesh) September 25, 2021





Extraordinary brilliant helping passengers by using high presence of mind, what a talent !!! — Veera Raghav Pandian (@RaghavaPandian) September 26, 2021





Frm opposite angle..

Initially he presumed he can bypass tusker and carry on..jumbo got triggered..imho pic.twitter.com/6XcL6T1no0 — Dr.GB (@geebeeigwt) September 25, 2021













