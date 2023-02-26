Watch The Trending Video Of Baby Monkey Crying Beside Mother’s Corpse

The love, the bond of parents and their child is inseparable. No matter they are humans or animals, the bond is pure. A similar video has been captured that shows us the same pure and loved bond. Susanta Nanda, an employee of the Indian Forest Service, posted a trending video of a young monkey crying next to its mother's dead body. The infant monkey was heard squeaking in an effort to awaken its mother. Several people could be seen encircling them.



According to reports, the mother monkey perished after being struck by a moving car. It was possible to observe a blood stream coming from the carcass. Here is the video, have a look at it:





This will hunt me for a long long time💔💔

A Golden langur assassinated on the road in Assam. The baby still in its arm not knowing what has befallen him.



I am informed that all steps are being taken to save the baby. pic.twitter.com/iMOcEHquZw — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 24, 2023





Therefore, the distressing video has received more than 4 lakh views since it was shared. Internet users are heartbroken and very critical of those whose careless driving frequently results in such sad situations.