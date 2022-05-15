Watch The Trending Video Of Burning The Kitchen While Cook Sharing Her Livestream

If you lose your focus or become sidetracked by other things in the kitchen, things can quickly go wrong. While a lack of concentration can destroy a dish in seconds, a lack of preparation or a few mistakes might put the chet in jeopardy. A trending video witnessed a woman nearly burned down her entire kitchen while live-streaming a cooking session, and the internet experienced it in real time.



Kelly Caron, who goes under the handle Kjanecaron on Twitch, was preparing a steak when her oil-filled skillet burst into flames. Caron used a tong clamp to remove the beat from the oil-filled pan in an attempt to rescue the food. She did her best to clear the thick smoke from her face.

Caron quickly attempted to take the pan to the sink, but the flames simply grew larger. She was shocked and desperate, so she appealed to her followers for assistance while frantically searching the kitchen for a method to put out the fire.

A portion of the trending video which was shared on Twitter, had nearly 8 million views. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:





A Twitch streamer almost burnt down her kitchen in a cooking stream pic.twitter.com/a5OFh53ZYg — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 11, 2022





After the fire, the video abruptly ended. Caron returned hours later to assure her supporters that she was alright and even updated her Instagram account. Meanwhile, several netizens commented on the feedback section. Majority of them shared their shocking and concerned reactions on it.