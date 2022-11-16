Watch The Trending Video Of Dog Bowing Down In Front Of Lord Ganesha

A trending video has gone viral which witnessed a man and a dog standing in front of the idol of 'Ganpati' but the fact that attracted people was the dog who was praying like humans. The dog showed the gesture like humans by bowing down in front of the idol. This has gain a lot of attraction.

People are smiling after seeing a trending dog video that is now going viral on the social media. Without a commentary, the video was released online along with a number of hashtags, including #spiritual and #god. It depicts a dog bowing to Lord Ganesha outside of a temple while his human friend, who was standing next to him, prayed and asked for blessings. It appears that a bystander captured the footage after being impressed by the dog's gesture.

The trendingvideo has 1.7 million views since it was posted a week ago and has gone viral. Additionally, it has received tens of thousands of likes and comments. Here is the video, have a look at it:

This clipreminds us why dog videos, in particular, are so well-liked online because of how quickly their antics can lighten or darken our mood. After watching the video, people cannot resist themselves from giving their feedbacks in the comment section. There are several "Ganpati Bappa Morya!" and heart emoticons in the comments area that you can witness in the section.

