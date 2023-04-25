Watch The Trending Video Of Dogs Saving Baby From Snake

A trending video of dogs attempting to shield a child from a snake is going viral. Despite their good intentions, things went awry when one of the dogs threw the snake, which fell on the person who was capturing the video and led them to lose control of the phone.

It makes sense that the video would become viral given how odd and spectacular the situation was. The video immediately became viral with over 3.8 million views and other Twitter users voicing their opinions in the comments section. Here is the videi, have a look at it:

pic.twitter.com/U50xH2edlv — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) April 23, 2023

This video make us remember that dogs are known for being protective, it is the responsibility of adults to make sure that children in their care are kept secure. To address the problem responsibly in cases like this, it is advised to get in touch with animal control or other authorities.



Meanwhile, some users criticised the parents of the newborn for not protecting the child right away and instead opting to videotape the occurrence.