Watch The Trending Video Of Drunken Groom Attempting To Put Varmala on Mother-in-Law's Neck

Several videos trended in the social media which grabbed the eyes of the netizens, a similar video of a drunk man attempting to place the Varmala around his mother-in- law has gone viral. After being shared on Instagram by a user called Niranjan Mahapatra, the video went popular throughout social media platforms.

The video was accompanied by the hashtags 'Thodi jyada pili yaar.' The Punjabi song 'Sorry Darling' was added to the video's backdrop by the user while it was being posted.









The groom can be seen standing and carrying the garland in a short video clip, while the bride and her mother can be seen standing opposite the groom for the garland exchange ritual.

Meanwhile, the groom, who is claimed to be extremely intoxicated, can be seen looking to his right and attempting to place the garland on his mother-in-law rather than the bride.

Instantly, his mother-in-law pushes him away, and his friends force him to stand face to face with the bride. When he tries to place the garland around his bride's neck, he passes out and falls asleep on a chair. The amusing video is making The netizens laugh out loud.

People have left amusing comments in response to the video, which has nearly 900 likes and views.