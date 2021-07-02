Watch The Trending Video Of Gigantic Crocodile Strolling In Front Of Houses In Karnataka

Numerous video clips of the crocodile strolling near houses in Kogilban village were widely posted to social media today. The trending video was circulated within a span of time.

The video was posted on Twitter by a forest official, and it witnessed the crocodile taking a casual walk.

A crocodile got stranded in Kogilabana village in Dandeli, Karnataka. Forest officials rescued and released the animal back in its habitat. #rescue pic.twitter.com/RCPjofvsk9 — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) July 1, 2021

The villagers were amazed to see the scenario and curiously watched it from a safe distance. There has been no report of the animal causing any harm to anyone in the village.

Later the crocodile was taken by the forest officials and was discharged in a nearby river.

The village is close to the Dandeli wildlife sanctuary, which is home to a variety of animals. In recent days, numerous reports of various wildlife animals seen on roads and in villages have emerged.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a leopard was discovered dead on the Surajkund road in Faridabad, and forest department officials believed it was killed by a speeding vehicle.