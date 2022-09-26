Watch The Trending Video Of Girl Dancing Inside Delhi Metro coach

A girl can be seen dancing inside the carriage of a Delhi Metro train in a trending video that has been uploaded on Instagram. The most amusing thing about this video is how unperturbed most of the individuals who can be seen around the girl who is dancing and the girl who is filming her buddy are. The level of confidence that this girl is seen displaying in this video may leave you feeling pretty motivated.



This trending video was posted on September 11 and has already gotten over 3.6 million views. Numerous comments have been made on it, and the number only keeps growing. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The video has been posted on the Instagram page with the handles @thinlay.bhutia and Ghamba Bhumo. On her Facebook, she has more than a thousand followers.



Meanwhile, these kind of videos are witnessed several times. When people are eager to get the game, they are often seen making such videos. People frequently engage in a variety of behaviours in an effort to go viral on social media, whether it be on Instagram, TikTok, or another site.